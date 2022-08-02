Potterville Police Department participating in National Night Out

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — National Night Out is a nationwide event aimed at showcasing first responders in a fun way to the people they serve. Over 16,000 communities and organizations participate in the event across the country.

The Potterville Police Department is one of the organizations participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Their event will be at Lake Alliance Park on Alliance Drive from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Eaton County 911, the Eaton County Sheriff's Department and the Benton Township Police Department will all be on-hand to hang out with residents.

There will be live music, food and activities for kids.

