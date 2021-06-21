Potterville community will vote on Potterville Public Schools $28 million bond proposal in August

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Potterville Public Schools is putting a $28 million bond proposal on the Aug. ballot.

The money would allow them to add an early childhood center onto the current elementary building, which would replace the existing childcare building which was built in 1955.

Superintendent Kevin Robydek

"The early childhood center would serve our infants, our toddlers, and our pre-school-aged students," said superintendent Kevin Robydek. "And our families would have basically access to the same building from the time they're an infant all the way through fourth grade."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Potterville High School and Middle School

The money would also go towards things like a multipurpose athletic field which would go in place of the current childcare building.

They would also add things like an auxiliary gym, auditorium, and a new stadium entrance plaza.

What else would the money go towards?

"Campus drives and parking lots would also be addressed to improve and enhance safety for our students, staff, and families," he said. "Energy efficiency is another part of this bond. This includes flooring, roofing, lighting to improve the energy efficiency."

Courtesy of Potterville Public Schools Potterville Public Schools bond proposal

Gennesis Boyd has three kids in the Potterville School District and said she believes it's a no-brainer for the community.

Gennesis Boyd has three kids in the Potterville School District and said she believes it's a no-brainer for the community.

"We want to continue to grow in Potterville and it really is going to make a huge difference to be able to start them right, in a great environment," Boyd said." My son plays football, tons of different sports, basketball, they struggle with their opportunities for practices. They practice much less than most schools and I just think it's going to be a win-win all around for all the kids involved. "

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Potterville Elementary School

The bond has a zero mill tax rate increase and Robydek said the last time the school had a bond proposal was over 20 years ago, which did pass.

Robydek said they added the high school wing onto where the middle school was and they did an addition to the elementary school building.

In May, voters approved bond proposals in the Waverly and Holt school districts.

There is a community forum about the bond proposal on June 24 and voting will take place on Aug. 3.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook