Person taken into custody after firing shots into the air in Eaton County

WPIX
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jan 02, 2022
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Eaton County Sheriff's Office closed parts of M99 and Holt Road on Sunday in response to someone who was armed and suicidal.

Officials say the person fired shots into the air while police were on the scene.

No one was harmed.

The person was taken into custody and roadways have since reopened.

