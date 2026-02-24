CHARLOTTE, Mich — Parents at Charlotte Public School are reacting after bed bugs were reported in classrooms.



An email to parents says bed bugs were found in a classroom at Charlotte Upper Elementary School.

Affected students were sent home and the school contracted a pest control company for further cleaning.

The state says bed bugs are not a sign of a dirty home or poor personal hygiene and recommends hiring a pest management professional for treatment.

Brad Stark decided to keep his kids home from school Tuesday after receiving an email saying bed bugs were found in one of his child's classrooms.

Parent reacts after bed bugs found at Charlotte Public Schools

"A little panicked, a little frightened, a little uneasy about the matter, what's that mean for me and my family and other people around," Stark said.

Communications from the district say a few bed bugs were located and treated at the high school last week, but an unrelated classroom Monday morning had a student report bed bugs again.

Stark says he has taken precautions and thinks the school is handling the situation well.

"As a community instead of pointing fingers It'd probably be more effective, probably to work together," Stark said.

According to the state, bed bugs are not a sign of a dirty home or poor personal hygiene. Bed bugs are hitchhikers.

The state says hiring a pest management professional is the "best bet" for treatment if bed bugs are found.

