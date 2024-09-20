Parent pleads for more information after threat deemed 'unfounded' at Charlotte Middle School

The Charlotte Public School District sent a letter to parents Wednesday about an investigation into an alleged threat

The letter said police deemed the threat to be 'entirely unfounded'

Video shows one parent who kept her child from school explaining why she has more questions for the district

Down the street from Lyndon Bradbury's home is Charlotte Middle School where her daughter attends.

Despite being close by, Bradbury prefers to drive her eighth-grade student to school every morning.

Bradbury kept her daughter home from school Thursday morning after learning about an investigation into an alleged threat.

"It's not something lightly you take, ever, with kids and their safety," Bradbury said.

The district sent an email to parents late Wednesday informing them of an investigation into an alleged threat to the middle school. The letter said the situation was 'swiftly and effectively addressed' and that 'at no point were any students or staff in danger.

PHOTO: EMAIL TO PARENTS FROM THE CHARLOTTE SCHOOL DISTRICT ABOUT THE ALLEGED THREAT THAT WAS INVESTIGATED ON WEDNESDAY

Email sent by Charlotte Public Schools to Fox 47 News

The letter also said it determined that a 'false and misleading message' about the school's safety on social media was 'entirely unfounded.

Still, Bradbury had more questions about the details surrounding the investigation.

"What was the threat? How was it handled? Is the student in question removed from school? What was the process? None of that was addressed," Bradbury said.

Last year, multiple schools including Okemos High School saw fake threats of violence, a tactic known as swatting.

WATCH: CONCERNED PARENTS WAIT FOR STUDENTS AFTER FAKE THREAT PUT A HIGH SCHOOL INTO LOCKDOWN

Concerned parents wait for students after fake threat put a high school into lockdown

At the time, Attorney General Dana Nessel said that those involved in those threats could face charges including communicating a threat of terrorism.

Fox 47 News reached out to police and the school district for more information but didn't hear back.

Bradbury hopes the school district and police can provide further information that she feels can bring her more comfort in sending her children to school.

"They could've called, they could've texted, something that would've gotten my attention right off the bat because not everybody checks their emails late at night," Bradbury said.

Bradbury says she's comfortable sending her daughter back to school Friday despite not knowing the full details about the investigation.

"We should feel safe sending our kids to school," Bradbury said. "I didn't feel safe sending my kid to school [Thursday] morning."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook