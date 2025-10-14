CHARLOTTE, Mich — More than 30 students from Lighthouse Connections Academy traded their computer screens for apple picking and farm tours Tuesday at Country Mill Farms in Charlotte, proving that virtual learning doesn't have to mean missing out on real-world connections.



More than 30 online students got together at a local farm for apple picking and tours

Parents said they love the flexibility and safety of virtual school, especially for kids with health issues

The school mixes online classes with real-world meet-ups so kids get both a flexible learning environment and in-person friendships.

The field trip brought together middle school students who typically interact only through online classes, giving them a chance to meet face-to-face and participate in traditional fall activities.

WATCH: Online students connect in person at Country Mill Farms

Online school hosts in-person event at Country Mill Farms

"We got to have fun, meet new people that we've never seen," said Bella Stanhope.

For students like Markus and Dezirae, who have become best friends through their online classes, the event offered a special opportunity to strengthen their friendship in person.

"We met in class originally, but then we ended up meeting in person," Dezirae said.

"I love getting dressed up and out of the house and meeting my teachers," Markus said.

Rachel Krease, middle school dean of students at Lighthouse Connections Academy, said these in-person gatherings have become a crucial component of their virtual education program.

"They're able to get those high fives, get those hugs," Krease said. "We've learned from our families and our students over the years that even though they are here with us and they want this virtual setting, we still feel that we want that in-person relationship building."

During the farm visit, students toured the facilities, learned about farming practices, and participated in hands-on activities like apple picking. The experience provided educational value while fostering social connections that can be challenging to develop in a virtual environment.

Parents Marie Gutierrez and Kimberli Gribbins expressed satisfaction with both the online learning format and opportunities for in-person interaction. For families dealing with health concerns, the virtual school model offers significant advantages.

"There's other parents like myself that are immunocompromised so with our children going to public school, bringing home germs and things like that," Gribbins said. She noted that both she and her son Markus have immune system issues, making the flexibility to work around sick days essential.

Gutierrez highlighted how the individualized attention and flexible scheduling of online school has transformed her daughter's academic performance.

"She was not doing very well in public school, and now she's an A/B honor roll student," Gutierrez said.

Krease encourages families considering educational alternatives to explore virtual learning options, emphasizing that students don't have to choose between academic flexibility and social connections.

"If you have considered virtual school in the past but are worried you might miss some of those in-person relationships. You can have that here, you can have the best of both worlds," Krease said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.