The Labubu, a cute monster-like stuffed animal, is the latest toy sensation hitting Michigan.

Deadtime Stories in Charlotte held a Labubu party on Saturday that drew crowds comparable to past toy crazes.

Store owner warns shoppers to be cautious of fake versions called "Lafufus" as authentic Labubus become scarce.

New toy craze 'Labubu' creates lines around the block in Charlotte

Remember Beanie Babies, Furbies, Silly Bandz, and Zhu Zhu Pets? Charlotte has a new must-have toy creating similar excitement — the Labubu.

"We had a line around the block before we opened," said Jenn Carpenter, owner of Deadtime Stories in Charlotte, which hosted a Labubu party on Saturday.

The event brought the popular toy to Michigan, where it's just beginning to gain traction.

"There are just cute little monsters, little stuffed animals," Carpenter said.

According to Carpenter, the toy phenomenon is still in its early stages in Michigan but growing rapidly.

"I think it's just starting to hit Michigan hard, I was out in California last month and they were everywhere," Carpenter said.

She believes this toy craze differs from previous ones due to modern technology amplifying its popularity.

"I would say beanie babies are probably the most comparable but that was quite a long time ago and the internet and social media didn't play a role so that was very limited whereas this is everywhere," Carpenter said.

Carpenter also warned shoppers to be vigilant when purchasing the popular toys.

"If you are buying a Labubu, to be cautious of fakes called Lafufu's which have also been gaining popularity due to the scarcity of authentic Labubu's," Carpenter said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

