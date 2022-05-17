New City Council member appointed in Charlotte; one seat still vacant

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Michael DuWeck was appointed as the newest member of the Charlotte City Council last night.

He is replacing Christopher Lake who resigned on April 21.

“We definitely got some challenges here, but I’m up for it,” said DuWeck, a former planning commissioner for Charlotte. “I’m interested in helping the community to recover from the issues and that's what I’m looking forward to.”

DuWeck was chosen by the Council over three other candidates to represent District 1, which covers the city’s east side.

Former Charlotte Mayor Kenneth Wirt and lifelong Charlotte resident and volunteer Zach Story joined DuWeck at the Council meeting Monday night.

It was not an easy decision for the Council, but, after almost two hours, a second round of votes led to DuWeck's appointment.

“The other two candidates both were outstanding,” DuWeck said. “I feel honored that the Council chose me from among them. The choice was tough.”

According to DuWeck, finance is one of his strengths.

“My career background is sales and marketing and I think the town needs that kind of input because the economic development is going to be about selling and marketing our community,” he said.

After recent events, communication is another big item on his agenda.

"I think a lot of times the community doesn't understand what Council is doing," DuWeck said. "It's because we don't communicate enough information quickly enough and well enough."

He thinks the current city website is antiquated.

"Now, we need to update that and really utilize it as our key communication tool," he said.

The seat will be on the ballot in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, the city is still looking for another Council member to represent District 2 on the city's west side, since Ron Horvath resigned only a few weeks after Lake.

“He gave a written 30-day notice of resignation after he had made a motion to hire a consultant for grant writing, and that motion did not pass,” said Charlotte Mayor Michael Armitage. “After that vote he announced his resignation.”

To be considered for appointment, candidates have to be a resident of District 2 and a registered voter of the district for six months.

“I think it's important to have a full Council to be able to represent different viewpoints within the community,” Armitage said, adding that the two newly appointed council members will be facing their probably biggest responsibility of the year.

“In beginning of June, we'll be looking at approving the budget," he said. "So, whoever it is that is selected for either position is going to be faced with a major vote right at the beginning of their term.”

Applications for the District 2 Council seat can be submitted until noon on June 3.

