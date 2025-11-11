Navy veteran overwhelmed by community support after struggling to afford food

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — When we met Kraig Orr in Eaton Rapids, the Navy veteran expressed worry over how he'd pay for his next meal. Days after our story aired, his shelves are now stocked with soup, beans and other goods after a trip to the grocery store over the weekend.



Neighbors rallied around a Navy veteran after a Fox 47 News story profiled his struggles amid the government shutdown.

Kraig Orr said he was receiving $29 in SNAP benefits every month and help from county veterans services but hasn't received help in November.

Neighbors, a farmer, family and a U.S. Congressman's office have reached out in hopes of giving aid to Orr.

WATCH: EATON RAPIDS NAVY VET GETS COMMUNITY HELP AFTER FOOD STRUGGLE STORY AIRS

Eaton Rapids Navy vet gets community help after food struggle story airs

"I don't have Medicaid because I make $12 too much a month on Social Security disability," Orr told me during our conversation last Thursday at Island Park.

I caught up with him over the phone Monday night to see how he was doing.

"It's just overwhelming. I was surprised it went as far as it did just from that half-hour sit down with you in the park. It just means there's a lot of good people out there still," Orr said.

WATCH: EATON RAPIDS VETERAN RELIES ON FRIENDS & FOOD BANKS AS COUNTY AID STALLS

Eaton Rapids veteran relies on friends & food banks as county aid stalls

The community response has been significant. Orr says the city offered to put a food drive together for him, but he declined because the kindness was too much to fit in his 500 square foot apartment.

"[I] told her if I could help with anybody else that might be in that situation that I would definitely be interested in helping out other people in the community too," Orr said.

WATCH: USDA MOVES TO FULLY FUND SNAP BENEFITS AFTER COURT ORDER

USDA moves to fully fund November SNAP benefits after court order

Farmers and family also reached out to offer support. When I asked why he didn't go to his family first, Orr explained he didn't want to be a bother and was hesitant to ask for help.

"They all got families and kids and I have a hard time asking for stuff like that anyways. I don't want to feel like the black sheep of the family you know?" Orr said.

WATCH: THE SHUTDOWN IS CAUSING HAVOC FOR PRIVATE AIR TRAVEL NOW, TOO

The shutdown is causing havoc for private air travel now, too

Orr is also hearing from Congressman Tom Barrett's office about getting help to secure veterans disability pay. The outpouring of support is taking some weight off his shoulders.

"I have some money now in savings for emergencies and to also get me some food going forward," Orr said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.