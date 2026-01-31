CHARLOTTE, Mich — Consistently cold temperatures in mid Michigan have created favorable conditions for fat tire biking enthusiasts who are making the most of winter weather at Bennett Park.



The Mid Michigan Mountain Biking Association hosted their annual Fat Flannel ride Saturday with dozens of participants

Fat tire bikes use wide, low-pressure tires that allow riders to float over snow and maintain traction in winter conditions

Riders emphasize proper layering and gear as key to staying warm during cold weather cycling

The Mid Michigan Mountain Biking Association hosted their annual Fat Flannel ride Saturday, bringing dozens of riders to the trails despite frigid conditions.

WATCH: Mid Michigan mountain bikers embrace winter with annual Fat Flannel ride

Mid Michigan mountain bikers embrace winter with annual Fat Flannel ride

"So we don't really fight the weather we embrace it," said James Lenon, president of the Mid Michigan Mountain Biking Association.

Fat tire bikes feature wide tires with low pressure that allow riders to float over snow and maintain better traction throughout the winter season.

Teresa Delisle and her friends Jamie and Rebecca Bell joined the group ride, emphasizing the importance of proper winter gear.

"Layers, layers and layers, that's kind of the key, so we have layers for the hands, we have pogies, we have gloves, layers for the body, thermal jerseys, vests, thermal everything," Delisle said.

Jamie Lenon noted that riders warm up quickly once they start moving.

"You get warm fast in 10 minutes, we'll be warm," Jamie Lenon said.

The group says current conditions have been exceptional for the winter sport.

"This is the best stretch of really great fat biking that we've had in years, so I'm excited for it to stay below freezing," Delisle said.

Nathan Schuster emphasized the community aspect of winter biking, highlighting how the group comes together despite challenging weather conditions.

"Having the community that gathers together despite these conditions that some may consider unfavorable, and we're just having a grand old time," Schuster said.

James Lenon hopes to encourage more neighbors to stay active during winter months.

"We really want to promote people to get outside, get in the woods, recreate in your local parks and be a part of these beautiful spaces and just get outside and enjoy," Lenon said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.