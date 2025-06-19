Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCharlotte - Eaton Rapids

Actions

Michigan State Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Eaton County

missing-person.jpg
WSYM, 2019
missing-person.jpg
Posted

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Michigan State Police are asking for neighbors' help in locating a missing teenager who left home without her medication, that's according to a post from their MSP First District X account:

Styla Denton, 14, left her home in Eaton County on Sunday, June 15, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone who sees Styla is asked to call the MSP Operations Center at 517-241-8100 and reference complaint #11-2549-25.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND LEDGE NEIGHBORS: Do you have a story idea? Let's Talk!