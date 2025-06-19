Michigan State Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Michigan State Police are asking for neighbors' help in locating a missing teenager who left home without her medication, that's according to a post from their MSP First District X account:

Missing Juvenile: The MSP Lansing Post is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing endangered juvenile that has left home and is without her medication. Styla Denton, a 14 year old female, from Eaton County left her home on June 15 and has not been seen nor… pic.twitter.com/gxXoqi9SHo — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 19, 2025

Styla Denton, 14, left her home in Eaton County on Sunday, June 15, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone who sees Styla is asked to call the MSP Operations Center at 517-241-8100 and reference complaint #11-2549-25.

