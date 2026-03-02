Michigan Nordic Fire Festival draws thousands to Charlotte for its 11th year

Thousands gathered at the Eaton County Fairgrounds over the weekend for the 11th annual Michigan Nordic Fire Festival, where neighbors came together in costume to celebrate history, medieval culture and community.

For Holt neighbor Jolyon Vincent, the festival is a chance to fully embrace a lifelong passion.

"I've always had a personal interest in history," Vincent said.

Vincent attended the festival to represent his creative history recreation group, the Society for Creative Anachronism.

"We have a live cooking demo. We have demonstrations of all sorts of medieval fairs and festivals," Vincent said.

Annie Bulthuis traveled from New York to participate in the event. On Sunday, she wasn't Annie - she was Revna the Rogue. Bulthuis is part of a group called the Side Quest Guys, who play interactive characters at events like this one.

"We're a bunch of characters who, I guess live here. It's kind of like going to Disney and you meet the Disney Princesses, you meet Mickey and Minnie. We're those characters but we're here at the ren fair," Bulthuis said.

For Vincent, the festival is an opportunity for neighbors to see elaborate costumes and connect with others who share an interest in history, and he says he's found a home within that community.

"Being a part of the renaissance festival community was a very romantic notion to me, and I thought it would be good to join the local community, and I've become a rennie ever since," Vincent said.

