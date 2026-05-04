CHARLOTTE, Mich — Michigan's apple growing season comes with an annual risk: spring frost. With colder nights expected in the coming days, farmers across the state are keeping a close eye on temperatures to protect their crops.

WATCH BELOW: Michigan apple farmers watch forecasts closely as spring frost threatens crop growth

Michigan apple farmers watch forecasts closely as spring frost threatens crop growth

Michigan is home to more than 900 family farms that grow apples.

Steve Tennes owns Country Mill Farms in Charlotte, where apples have been grown since the mid-1800s.

"So, every spring, we are always watching our temperatures to make sure that our flower buds don't get frozen," Tennes said.

Tennes said frost is a recurring challenge, but the farm has found a way to fight back.

"Fortunately, we have our giant fans to help blow warm air back down into the orchard on cold nights," Tennes said.

Fox 47 meteorologist Jake DeRees said frost is not unusual for this time of year.

"We do have temperatures mainly forecasted in the mid to upper 30's, that's when we start watching out for frost. Ice crystals that are making their way on to our grassy surfaces and they can cause damage to plants," DeRees said.

DeRees said the threat is not over yet.

"As we head into this week as well, we head into the mid 30's so we will be tracking for potential frost yet again," DeRees said.

Tennes said a few more nights of concern remain before the risk subsides.

"We do have a few more nights to watch out for, until really memorial day," Tennes said.

Despite the ongoing threat, Tennes said he is confident heading into harvest season.

"We are going to have an awesome crop of apples this fall at Country Mill," Tennes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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