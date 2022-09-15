Long-standing football rivalry game becomes a friendly bet between 2 mid-Michigan mayors

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — For decades, Eaton Rapids' and Charlotte's football teams have faced off on the grid iron. This time around the mayors of both towns are getting in on the action.

Before the start of the season, Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock reached out to Charlotte Mayor Michael Armitage and proposed a friendly wager for a football game.

Its one that's been happening for 74 years.

"I reached out to him and said 'what do you think? Can we do something that's kinda fun and promote both of our school districts and this rivalry that we've always had,'" she said. "He said 'yeah, that sounds like a great idea!'"

So come Friday night, more than pride will be on the line.

The losing mayor will have to shell out $100 to the winning team's booster club.

Its something varsity player Gabe Dalton thinks just adds some spice to the event.

"I think it's cool because it just makes it more interesting for the fans and the mayor and everyone in the towns. We're just gonna come out and compete and see if we can get the win," said Dalton.

The home-field advantage this year goes to Charlotte High School, which is the team that's been in control of this rivalry.

"Overall, I think we have a pretty commanding lead, but Eaton Rapids beat us in 2016. It has been six years since they've done that. Coach Dismuke is doing a great job with those kids, so we know we are going to get their best effort," said Charlotte High School football head coach Mike Sparks.

Both coaches say the game is a great competition, but it is also an opportunity to show the kids some other life lessons.

"This week it's just that week where you know we're not friends, we're more foes, but we still show a lot of respect toward one another," said Eaton Rapids High School head coach Wayne Dismuke.

Charlotte takes on Eaton Rapids this Frday at 7 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook