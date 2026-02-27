Lead poisoning kills 3 bald eagles brought to Eaton Rapids wildlife center

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center in Eaton Rapids has taken in 4 bald eagles with lead poisoning in the past 4 weeks — and has 3 of them pass away.



Executive Director Louise Sagaert says lead ammunition used in deer hunting is the likely cause.

"We have lost 3 out of 4 bald eagles."

Sagaert has spent 30 years on the front lines of wildlife rehabilitation in Eaton Rapids. She says bald eagles are among the most meaningful animals she works with.

"It's our nation's symbol, they're a very large bird, most people have never seen them close up and I have held them they have been in my arms as they are alive and fighting and they have been in my arms as they've died and that's very special but it's also very hard."

Sagaert says most of the bald eagles Wildside receives have lead poisoning, likely the result of lead ammunition used to kill deer and fragments being left behind.

"The deer that are being killed, sometimes they're not tracked, sometimes gut piles are left and it only takes lead that is the size of a grain of rice to kill a bald eagle."

She says the condition is difficult to treat once it takes hold.

"It's very hard to treat, it's very hard to get them out of that state."

The decision to euthanize one of the eagles was among the hardest moments.

"I knew that the bird was suffering so we chose euthanasia, which was an extremely hard decision."

While some eagles, like one named Michigan, can recover, Sagaert says the process is extensive. Wildside has begun X-raying the venison it feeds eagles to check for lead contamination.

Sagaert is urging hunters to switch from lead to copper ammunition.

"Just the hunter that is listening to this story today, tonight, they make a change and they go to copper. I know this is not easy, I know this is a habit but you're making the right decision by changing your saving lives."

Samantha Pickering with the Michigan Environmental Council says scavengers like eagles can ingest lead fragments when feeding on animals shot with lead bullets.

"Even small fragments of the lead ammunition or traces of it is seriously toxic for wildlife," Pickering said.

The debate over lead ammunition

Pickering said a broader policy change could help address the problem.

"I think definitely banning at least banning lead in bullets for hunting would be great because we're taking that part, that major factor, out of the system," Pickering said.

The Department of Natural Resources is also encouraging hunters and anglers to consider moving to nontoxic options like copper or steel.

For DeBois, hunting is a tradition passed down through generations.

"I grew up hunting with my father. My son grew up with me as well," DeBois said.

DeBois, who says most of his guns are about 100 years old, explained that lead is sometimes the only ammunition compatible with older firearms.

He has hunted a wide range of game over the decades.

"I shot everything from a steenbock to a dik-dik," DeBois said.

DeBois told me some lead bullets are higher quality, easier to reload, and cheaper than copper. He also said careful shooting can minimize the spread of bullet fragments.

"The biggest thing if you are very careful and patient and take a good shot, you don't even have to worry about anything going very far," DeBois said.

While there are laws addressing lead exposure in Michigan, there are no bills currently being considered regarding lead ammunition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

