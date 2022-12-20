Lansing-area Salvation Army looks to raise $950,000 with Red Kettle campaign

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — It's the giving season, but it's also crunch time for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign. Officials say they have a big goal this year, and they need your help to meet it.

The annual campaign that started over 100 years ago in 1891 has grown to a national effort that's helped millions of families and raised billions of dollars.

This year, the Lansing branch of the Salvation Army wants to add nearly a million dollars to that total.

"We are hard-pressed to raise $950,000, but that money that we raise now will help families all year long," said Major Jim Irvin.

Irvin says the Red Kettle campaign runs until Christmas Eve.

He encourages everyone to pitch in with money and time to make the effort a success.

"You can register to ring by zip code, and we'll find a two-hour slot for you so you can come on out and have a great time," said Irvin.

