Ionia County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man after chase

MULLIKEN, Mich. — A man involved in a chase in what police say was a stolen vehicle is now dead after being shot by an Ionia County sheriff's deputy Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said.

The pursuit started around 5:25 a.m. in Ionia County and ended at a traffic stop in Eaton County.

In the midst of the pursuit, there was a shooting and collision, police said.

"At the end of the pursuit, the suspect put the stolen vehicle in reverse and rammed into the patrol car which is felonious assault to a police officer," state police said in a tweet.

"The deputy then discharges his duty weapon and as a result, the suspect died at the scene from the injuries," another tweet continued.

The deputy, who has been with the Ionia Sheriff’s Office for two years, was not injured. He has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation is still ongoing and authorities said the area is now safe.

