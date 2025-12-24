EATON RAPIDS, Mich — An owl is getting the gift of care this Christmas after a neighbor found the animal in a bag on the side of the road in West Michigan.



The Great Horned Owl, named Winter, was found in a bag with her foot tightly bound by a zip tie

She's now receiving treatment at Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center in Eaton Rapids

Michigan DNR investigated but found no leads; anyone with information should contact their Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800

The Michigan DNR says The West Michigan Wildlife Center received a call on Dec. 6 around 6 p.m. from an individual who found a seed bag on the side of road, in the area of 76th Street and CR 380 in South Haven Township. A great horned owl was in the bag.

WATCH: Injured owl recovers at Eaton Rapids wildlife center after roadside rescue

Injured owl recovers at Eaton Rapids wildlife center after roadside rescue

The Owl was soon transferred to Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center in Eaton Rapids where she's now receiving care for serious injuries.

"It was very hard holding her for the first time, she laid in my arms and looked at me like, what are you going to do to me now," said Louise Sagaert, founder and executive director of Wildside.

The owl, named Winter, was found earlier this month with her foot tightly bound by a zip tie, causing serious injury and infection. Volunteers at the center are now helping her on the path to recovery.

"This is what we do, this is what we love to do," Sagaert said.

Wildside has been nursing injured, orphaned, or sick wildlife back to health for the past 30 years.

"She is not eating on her own, we're hand feeding her and she's taking it well, so all those are very good signs for us and the fact that she has blood supply in that foot and can move that foot, we're very happy about that," Sagaert said.

Winter remains in serious condition but is receiving pain medication and foot soaks twice a day.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a conservation officer conducted an investigation but was unable to find any leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR's Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800.

If Winter recovers, she will be moved back to West Michigan to live in a local nature center.

Sagaert says neighbors can aid the nonprofit in Winter's recovery by volunteering or donating venison, chicken, or other wild meat.

"It just makes me really teary and upset as you can see, now we're trying to save her," Sagaert said.

Wildside Rehabilitation & Education Center

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.