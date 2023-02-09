Inflation impacting Charlotte food pantry's ability to help families

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Most of us are dealing with inflation right now.

The price of eggs, the price of gas and even the price of rent are rising.

Now, one local food pantry says inflation is impacting how they are helping families.

"We're having to spend more money to purchase more food to help more households," said Amanda Thompson, executive director of Helping Hands Food Pantry in Charlotte.

Thompson says the pantry helped over 15,000 people last year and expects this year's client base to climb.

Volunteer Joanne Brown says the people they help is also changing.

"Senior citizens, senior men and women that I know live alone or whatever, and they come in and need things. We help them. They love it," said Brown.

Seniors are especially vulnerable because many of them are on a fixed income that doesn't fluctuate with inflation.

"We are seeing the increase of clients and families coming to our pantry with the cost of food rising, the cost of utilities rising, gas, insurance. All of those utilities rising, we're having more and more families that used to go to the grocery store come to the pantry," said Thompson.

Thompson says the pantry uses money from a charitable fund to buy groceries, but with spiking food costs, she hopes more people will consider donating to help families in need.

