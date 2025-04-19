"I felt bad": Charlotte neighbor's Easter tradition on hold amid high egg prices

Americans have seen record-high prices for a dozen eggs in each of the first three months of 2025 according to the Consumer Price Index

Prices peaked at $6.23 for a dozen large eggs back in March according to the CPI

Video shows a neighbor in Charlotte explaining how high prices are keeping an Easter tradition on pause

Easter is around the corner which means neighborhoods will hold egg hunts, commonly using plastic eggs filled with candy or money.

Some families like Randi Sanderson's used to buy eggs during Easter weekend and dye or paint them, a tradition that goes back 16 years.

But this marks the second straight Easter that Sanderson is skipping the tradition as egg prices remain high.

WATCH: BUSINESSES AND CUSTOMERS ADJUST TO HIGHER PRICES IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Businesses and customers adjust to higher egg prices in the neighborhood

"It would be nice to go back to that tradition that my grandma started with my oldest [child]," Sanderson said. "This year my son wanted to dye eggs and I said no. I felt bad."

Egg prices reached an average record-high of $6.23 for a dozen large eggs in March according to the Consumer Price Index. Prices in January reached a then-record $4.95 a dozen before going up nearly a dollar to $5.90 a dozen in February.

Sanderson says she's recently been buying eggs from local farmers or friends who have chickens. Sanderson says she's paid roughly $2 to $4 for a dozen eggs ever since.

"It's cheaper," Sanderson said.

WATCH: HOW ONE ST. JOHNS NEIGHBOR IS HELPING COMMUNITY SAVE MONEY ON EGGS

How one St. Johns neighbor is helping community save money on eggs

But prices are still too high for Sanderson to restart the family tradition.

"It's sad," Sanderson said. "It's always fun when you get kids involved into some type of arts and crafts project and it always gets messy."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says prices slightly started going down around mid-March. The market research company Datasembly reported that prices averaged $5.98 a dozen for the week beginning March 16 and $5.51 a dozen for the weekend beginning March 30.

In the Lansing-area, egg prices at four major retailers ranged from $4.47 a dozen to $4.95 a dozen.

WATCH: JET-PUFFED CREATES MARSHMALLOW DYEING KITS AS CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE TO EASTER EGGS

Jet-Puffed creates marshmallow dying kits as cheaper alternative to Easter eggs

Sanderson hopes prices go down enough next year so that she can bring that tradition back. For now she's only concerned about keeping her family fed and financially afloat.

"There's people that are not as lucky as I am so it's sad to see certain traditions go because of the cost of living," Sanderson said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook