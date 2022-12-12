Holiday grinch vandalizes Eaton Rapids' park decorations

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Eaton Rapids officials are already starting to rebuild, but there were more lights and more decorations out at G.A.R. Island Park before vandals decided to take matters into their own hands and destroy all of that.

Last Monday night, police say someone came out to do damage at G.A.R. Island Park.

"There's about $250 worth of damage. What's unfortunate is that these lights are all Christmas lights, and these had just been put out a week ago Thursday," said Mayor Pam Colestock.

If you're walking through the park, you're probably going to come across a trio of what used to be three lawn reindeers. Only one is left standing.

The other two have been torn apart. Heads ripped off, legs and a pair of antlers are also scattered about.

Colestock says the little library that offers free books to anyone who'd like to pick up something to read was also vandalized, but this isn't the first time the park has been targeted.

"A couple of years ago somebody reported, they said 'hey you know we found parts of the war monument laying on the ground.' The police went down there. What the monument was, was brass soldier boots and a helmet. Someone had broken that right off," said Colestock.

FOX 47 reached out to the Eaton Rapids Police Department for an interview, they declined because it's an open investigation.

Colestock says the city is looking at outfitting the interior of the park with cameras so people behaving like holiday grinches can be identified right away.

