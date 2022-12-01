Helping out 'Mr. Eaton Rapids' through community auction

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — For 10 years, a guy they call Mr. Eaton Rapids has been using a hand loom to knit gorgeous creations, but recently, someone canceled on one of his orders.

Now, the community is coming together to auction off his latest and greatest creation.

It doesn't take long to realize that 75-year-old George Doxtader has a great personality.

But behind the charm, is a story of perseverance.

More than 30 years ago, Doxtader suffered two strokes and lost the use of his right arm and hand, but it's what he's doing with his left hand that's made him somewhat of a celebrity.

"Knitting. Knitting and Wii bowling and playing cards," said Doxtader.

With just one hand, he uses a hand loom to knit blankets.

He says it takes anywhere from three to four weeks to complete a piece.

So when someone canceled their order for a huge Eaton Rapids blanket, some members of the community stepped up to help.

"So I said, 'let's do it as an auction.' The bids came in almost immediately as soon as I posted on our Facebook group," said Deb Malewski.

Malewski says it's the least she can do for the man affectionately known as Mr. Eaton Rapids.

"He sits on Main Street almost everyday in good weather and just waves at everybody. People say he makes them feel welcome. He's just Mr. Eaton Rapids," she said.

So far, the bidding is up to about $500.

Malewski hopes it will go up by the time the auction closes on Thursday.

If you'd like to bid on the blanket, we have a link here: Mr. Eaton Rapids' Blanket Auction.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook