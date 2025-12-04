"He lost his puppy": Eaton County dog trainer faces felony animal abuse charge

CHARLOTTE, Mich — A certified dog trainer based in Potterville is facing felony animal cruelty charges after a one-year-old golden retriever allegedly suffered severe injuries while in her care.



A dog trainer in Eaton County pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday to one count of abandoning/cruelty to four to 10 animals.

Emma Bunce says her dog stayed at the trainer's facility and returned home with wounds.

Other witnesses listed similar complaints in court documents, with a probable cause hearing happening December 15.

Samantha Sullinger, who operates Sam's Train, Play, and Stay, faces a felony count of abandoning/cruelty to four to 10 animals. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Tuesday.

Emma Bunce said her golden retriever Baylor came home in August from Sullinger's facility covered in wounds and raw skin.

"[Baylor] was just not our well-taken-care-of pup," Bunce said.

The injuries were so severe that Bunce said she feared for her dog's life during the drive to get medical help.

"I just remember driving on the highway just going 'please don't die please don't die,'" Bunce said.

Court documents show Baylor received treatment at MSU Medical Center for bruising on his gums and skin irritation described as hot spots.

Bunce said while Baylor is recovering physically, the experience has changed him permanently.

"We like to say that he lost his puppy. The dog was taken from the dog. He didn't get to be the dog that he wanted to be. He wasn't even a year old," Bunce said.

When contacted for comment, Sullinger declined to speak about the trial and deferred questions to her attorney. Sullinger said she's excited for the truth to come out at trial.

Court documents indicate there are other witnesses with similar concerns about the facility.

Bunce plans to attend as many court proceedings as possible and hopes her experience serves as a warning to other pet owners.

"Baylor can't speak up so lets speak up for him," Bunce said.

She encourages dog owners to thoroughly research any facility before leaving their pets there.

"Just be aware. Do your research on where you're sending your animals," Bunce said.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for December 15.

