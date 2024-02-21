Guns and Ammo seized in Eaton County

Watch Now
Posted at 7:28 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 19:39:57-05

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A Sunday traffic stop in Eaton County resulted in a seizure of unlicensed weapons.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped to help someone who had run out of gas on Cochran Road at Broadway Highway near Charlotte.

The 23-year-old man from Davison was found with several large guns and ammunition and did not have a CPL license.

The driver was arrested and sent to Eaton County jail on weapons charges.

