Watch
NeighborhoodsCharlotte - Eaton Rapids

Actions

G.A.R. Island Park in Eaton Rapids hosts grand reopening Saturday

G.A.R. Island Park in Eaton Rapids hosts grand reopening Saturday
G.A.R. Island Park got some upgrades.
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 15:09:14-04

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — After over a year of repairs, G.A.R. Island Park in Eaton Rapids is reopening, and the city is inviting residents to join the celebration on Saturday.

The celebration starts with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m., then there will be bounce houses and an ice cream truck from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Luisa Wiewgorra

12:13 PM, Nov 24, 2021

Travis Hicks

3:45 PM, May 23, 2022

Charlotte & Eaton Rapids

Neighborhood Reporter

Luisa Wiewgorra & Travis Hicks

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter