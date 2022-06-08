G.A.R. Island Park in Eaton Rapids hosts grand reopening Saturday

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — After over a year of repairs, G.A.R. Island Park in Eaton Rapids is reopening, and the city is inviting residents to join the celebration on Saturday.

The celebration starts with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m., then there will be bounce houses and an ice cream truck from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

