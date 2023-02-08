Family says Charlotte Public Schools is not following Individualized Education Programs

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Some parents of students with special needs at Charlotte High School say their children's needs are not being addressed, and they are missing out on their educational experience because of it.

18-year-old Alex Lee is a senior at Charlotte High School. Lee's got big plans for the future.

"I want to possibly be a lawyer that advocates for people with disabilities, including people with autism," said Lee.

But it's the present, that he and has parents are having a tough time with. They say he's being excluded from some school activities, that he's being bullied and his Individualized Education Program or IEP isn't being followed.

"If an IEP is not followed, that's usually when a student fails. The IEP hasn't been followed on multiple occasions," said John Lee.

The family says they've expressed their concerns to the school, the Board of Education and even the federal government, but they say they aren't seeing any results.

FOX 47 News reached out to Charlotte Public Schools Superintendent Mandy Stewart. She declined an on-camera interview but sent over this statement:

"Although the privacy laws prevent districts from commenting on specifics relative to a particular student, Charlotte Public Schools is committed to providing quality programs and services that meet the unique educational needs of individual students with disabilities. We are also committed to providing assurances that we are doing so in full compliance with the Michigan Administrative Rules of Special Education (MARSE) and the Federal Office of Special Education laws, rules, and procedures. Charlotte Public Schools cares deeply about our students and we work tirelessly to ensure we abide by the applicable laws, regulations, and rules so that each student receives a free and appropriate public education."

Alex will be graduating this year but hopes other students benefit from him and his family sounding the alarm.

"Start addressing the bullying, not neglect it, and I'd like to see them doing their job," said Alex.

