Family Fare in Eaton Rapids offers penny doubling program Saturday

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — Eaton Rapids residents can double the value of their spare change this Saturday at the local Family Fare store. The grocery chain is offering a unique program where customers can bring up to $100 worth of pennies and receive both cash back and store credit.



Customers can bring up to $100 in pennies and receive the full amount back in cash plus an equal amount loaded onto their shoppers reward card

The initiative helps address penny shortages while providing extra holiday spending money for community members

"We have a big jar at home and all of our change goes in this big jar," said Eaton Rapids resident Bev McKessy, who sorts through her pennies during quiet moments at home.

The program works by giving participants their penny value twice over. A customer bringing $50 worth of pennies would receive $50 in cash plus $50 loaded onto their shoppers reward card. The card credit can be used for anything from holiday meals to basic groceries.

"Oh that would be great, I didn't know about it, so I'm glad that you're here and telling me about it," McKessy said.

Family Fare store director Jon Beyer explained the reasoning behind the program.

"With the treasury eliminating the penny, we're starting to run into some shortages, and we want to take care of our cash customers and get them the correct change," Beyer said.

Beyer said he's particularly excited to offer this opportunity during the holiday season.

"We all know times are tough right now, anything that we can do for our community to give them extra money basically around the holiday times, I know everybody needs that, myself included," Beyer said.

Company officials say they plan to maintain accuracy and fairness as they wait for official U.S. government guidance on rounding for cash transactions.

McKessy said she would use any extra savings from the program to support a cause close to her family.

"What we have is a Parkinson's issue in our family so I'd just sit down and write a check to Parkinson's," McKessy said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

