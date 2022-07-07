EATON RAPIDS, Mich. — Eaton Rapids says it will close up its recycling center after more than 20 years in operation.

The city says people are using the site for illegal dumping.

“I was disappointed because now I’ll have to take all my recycling to Charlotte. I don’t understand why people can just obey the rules. Its pretty simple really,” said site user, Joe Cobe.

Eaton Rapids officials say they are also pretty disappointed too, but over the last few years, people have been using the recycling site on Market Street near Canal Street to chuck just about anything. It’s a habit that's costing the city tons of money and manpower they don’t have.

“For the last few years, its really been misused. There’s just people that think they can throw their garbage. They're putting construction materials and broken doors, glass, windows. Our public works director told us that just last week, there was an old car hood,” said Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock.

Colestock says the site is unmanned and there are no cameras, and for all these years, the city has been operating on the honor system when it comes to drop offs.

But now, that’s going to have to change because the illegal dumping is coming WITH a hefty price tag to clean it all up.

“We received a grant from Eaton County Resource Recovery of right around $16,000 the city’s total cost is going to be right around $25,000 to $30,000.”

The mayor says that additional cost is being picked up by the taxpayer, and it is not something city officials say can be maintained long-term.

That’s why the recycling site will close up for good at the end of this month.

Officials say there are plans in the works to open a new center, possibly in the town’s industrial area, but that plan is at least a year away.

When this site closes, there will be two other sites in Eaton County that will accept recyclables.

We have more information on that here:

Bellevue-Olivet Recycling Center

5003 west Butterfield Highway, Olivet, MI 49076

Hours: Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m

Accepted materials and additional information can be found here .

Charlotte Area Recycling Authority

201 Hall St., Charlotte, MI 48813

Hours: Saturdays & Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Accepted materials can be found here , and additional information can be found here .

Delta Township Recycling Center

5717 Millett Highway, Lansing, MI 48917

Hours: Tuesdays & Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Accepted materials and additional information can be found here .

Grand Ledge Recycling Center

401 Whitney St., Grand Ledge, MI 48837

Hours: Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 3 p.m to 7 p.m.

Accepted materials and additional information can be found here .

Sunfield Recycling Center

126 1st St., Sunfield, MI 48890

Hours: Wednesdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. & Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Accepted materials and additional information can be found here .

