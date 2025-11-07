Eaton Rapids veteran struggles to afford food despite disability benefits

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — A Navy veteran in Eaton Rapids met Fox 47 News Senior Reporter Danny Valle for a walk and talk at Island Park five days before Veteran's Day.

Eaton Rapids veteran relies on friends & food banks as county aid stalls

Kraig Orr, who recovered from an illness this week, survives off $29 in SNAP benefits every month and makes just enough money to not qualify for Medicaid. Orr lives off the kindness given by friends and food banks in his hometown.

Now without help from Eaton County Veteran Services, an agency facing questions about its own funding, Orr adjusts to another setback as he navigates another week to survive with the bare minimum.

A Statement from the ECVS can be found below:

“Eaton County Veteran Services has helped hundreds of veterans navigate the VA and more. Unfortunately, due to changes in funding from the State of Michigan, some programs have been changed or eliminated. Eaton County is actively working to secure additional funding. If any veterans have questions, please call 517-543-3740 or email tlewis@eatoncounty.org.”

