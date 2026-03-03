EATON RAPIDS, Mich — Residents in Eaton Rapids will soon see road closures and traffic slowdowns on several neighborhood streets as the city continues what Mayor Pam Colestock is calling one of the biggest investments in infrastructure ever.



The project will replace water filters at the treatment plant, lead pipes in the ground and aging water mains.

The total cost is estimated at $20 to $24 million.

Residents will see a cumulative utility rate increase of around 65%.

The first utility rate increase of about 20% is already in effect. Colestock says three additional smaller increases over the next three years will bring the total rise to around 65%.

WATCH: Eaton Rapids to replace aging water mains and more in $20M+ infrastructure push

"This is really really important for our entire city to get done, and we do ask people for their patience," Colestock said.

Colestock said the decision to raise rates didn't come lightly, but state grant funding of around $6M and the aging infrastructure made the project a priority, as waiting could cost the city more in the future.

"It was less than what we initially expected, but it's still a significant amount of money that the city with a 3.5 million dollar budget over all can bear," Colestock said.

Signs of construction are already marking many neighborhood streets. Cereita Erion has been a resident in Eaton Rapids for more than 30 years.

"It's gonna be a mess, but it's necessary evil if things need to be repaired and maintained," Erion said.

Erion says she hopes the project can provide for future generations in Eaton Rapids.

"We have a history here but it's nice to see that they're working on maintaining it and improving it where they can," Erion said.

