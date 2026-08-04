EATON RAPIDS, Mich — A thrift shop in Eaton Rapids is collecting donated school supplies and distributing them to families at no cost as back-to-school season approaches.

WATCH: EATON RAPIDS THRIFT SHOP COLLECTS, DISTRIBUTES FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR FAMILIES

Eaton Rapids thrift shop collects, distributes free school supplies for families

Eaton Rapids thrift shop collects, distributes free school supplies for families

Good Shepherd's Love City Consignment filled a box with donated school supplies Monday afternoon to go with a rollover of donations collected over time.

Executive Director Korey Sullivan said the shop spends the first week of each month collecting donations, then begins distributing backpacks filled with supplies the following week and continues through the rest of the month.

Sullivan said the shop receives a steady stream of donations even as supply costs have increased.

"So when it comes to giving to the children I think people are generally more receptive and they dig a little bit deeper because they know it is beyond their control and beyond their reach," Sullivan said.

A recent study showed households are expected to spend nearly 11%, or $4,000 more per student, this school year.

Sullivan said the biggest items needed are backpacks and pencil cases. Visitors are also welcome to leave a monetary donation.

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