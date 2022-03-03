Eaton Rapids taking votes on ‘Movies in the Park’ series

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The City of Eaton Rapids is planning their ‘Movies in the Park’ series this summer. They are currently taking votes community to vote on the movies.

“The Movies in the Park series is an event that the city Eaton Rapids puts out each year,” said Lindsey Zeller, the quality-of-life director of the City of Eaton Rapids. “We feature family friendly films, so it's age appropriate for everybody to come out and enjoy. The movies begin Friday when school lets out and then the last film that we show of the season is the Friday before school resumes.”

The movies are screened for free at the Martin Hansen Amphitheatre located at on 315 W. Knight Street.

To vote on the movies, you can fill out this survey. The survey will be active until the end of March.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook