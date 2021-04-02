Eaton Rapids softball coach arrested for child sexual activity involving a player

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — An Eaton Rapids man and softball coach, William Steven Kunkel Jr. has been arrested for one count of child sexually abusive activity involving a player.

Kunkel was arrested on allegations of sexual activity with an underaged female softball player. During that time, Kunkel was coaching for the softball club Fitness Fastpitch.

Michigan State Police sent out this press release via twitter Friday.

🚨NEWS RELEASE🚨: Eaton Rapids Man Arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Activity. pic.twitter.com/mczkUq5e3i — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 2, 2021

On Tuesday, March 30 Kunkel was arraigned in the 56th District Court. His bond is set at 50,000. He faces several charges including two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the 2nd degree.

