Eaton Rapids small business gets 'Match on Main' grant of $25,000

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — An Eaton Rapids small business is getting a big boost from a state-funded grant program, and the cash infusion could be a game-changer for the whole town.

This final quarter, 35 businesses in the state were given funding through the Match on Main Grant Program from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and Mr. M’s Pizza Grinders in Eaton Rapids is one of them.

The grant has leaders excited because it's the first time a city business has been awarded the funding.

"COVID has been really tough on restaurants, so we're super excited about this. He's going to be able to produce at a large capacity and maybe even open during the lunch hour," said City Manager Yvonne Ridge.

Owner, Jerry Robinson, says he's planning to hire a couple more people and upgrade his oven.

"Basically, what that means is one side of the conveyor belt on the bottom can run at one speed for the grinders at a faster speed, and I can have other other side of the conveyor belt run at a slower speed, so I can run my pizza through," said owner Jerry Robinson.

With the oven upgrade, Robinson hopes to be able to churn out those pizza pies quicker.

"Our oven is not large enough to handle the amount of volume that we having coming in, and so unfortunately, our customers have to wait longer," said Robinson.

Applications for the next round of grants are being accepted through February.

