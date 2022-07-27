Eaton Rapids Public Schools offers free breakfast and lunch for children

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — This summer, Eaton Rapids Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under.

Children are invited out to Eaton Rapids Greyhound Central gym for breakfast from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The program is part of a nationwide effort by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help fill in the food gap for families who may be facing food insecurity.

The last date for the free meal program is Aug. 4.

The first day of school is Aug. 29.

