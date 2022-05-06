Watch
Eaton Rapids man charged with sexually assaulting young woman over the course of three years

Posted at 6:17 PM, May 06, 2022
CHARLOTTE, Mich. — An Eaton Rapids man has been charged in the ongoing sexual assault of a young woman.

Daniel Kim Schlappi, 46, was arrested and arraigned today on three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct, the Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Police say the abuse began when the woman was 17. She is now 20.

Schlappi is being held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond/

