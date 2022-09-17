Eaton Rapids greenlights chickens on residential property

CHARLOTTE, Mich. —

Residents of Eaton Rapids are going to be able to have a few feathered friends on their property since city council passed a new ordinance.

It’s an effort that some folks in this area have been working to get for years.

This is the second time around the city has considered allowing people to keep chickens but this week Council approved the measure with a few caveats.

"There will be absolutely no roosters allowed, only hens. They can only have a maximum of four chickens. They will have to have a coup. They can't be free range," said Eaton Rapids Mayor, Pam Colestock.

Torie Harr is one of the residents who is behind the push to make chickens legal in her city.

She says her family is excited to get started.

"I think just the ability to get our own eggs and just teach my kids about raising them. I know you can do that with other animals but its just different with being able to do that with chickens," said Harr.

Danielle Raad and her family run Fanciful Farms, an animal resuce on the outskirts of Eaton Rapids.

She says there are lots of benefits that come along with these yard birds.

"They are adorable and also help with pest control so they will eat the bugs around your yard. They will fertilize your lawn and of course the biggest benefit is that they will give you eggs," said Raad.

The new ordinance takes effect October 2.

Anyone wanting to keep chickens will have to have at least an acre of land, and get a city approved permit.

Eaton Rapids says only 10 permits will be issued but they are good for two years.

