Eaton Rapids farm thrives with local produce while soybean farmers face China trade challenges

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — Mark Kastner and his wife have spent 15 years growing fresh produce at Hillcrest Farms in Eaton Rapids, focusing on producing fresh food like tomatoes, peppers, and leafy greens rather than commodity crops like soybeans.



Kastner and his wife boxed up tomatoes and other vegetables Friday to sell Saturday at the final Grand Ledge Farmer's Market of the season. The couple regularly rotates crops with the changing seasons.

"We're out with the old and in with the new," Kastner said. "That one's going to be all kale. The tomatoes are coming out next week, and that's going to be all spinach."

Unlike many Michigan farmers who grow commodity crops once per year, Hillcrest Farms maintains year-round production.

"We focus on fresh produce year-round," Kastner said. "I harvest three times a week instead of once a year."

The farm's strategy has proven beneficial amid current agricultural trade tensions. China, typically a major buyer of U.S. soybeans, has changed its purchasing pattern according to Loren Koeman, lead economist for the Michigan Farm Bureau.

"Typically by this time of year we would expect to see orders placed from China for soybeans. We haven't seen any of those," Koeman said.

Koeman believes China's decision to purchase soybeans from other countries is strategic and that China will eventually go back to buying American soybeans.

"They're buying beans for a dollar more in Brazil than they are in the U.S. and I think it's largely to send a message," Koeman said.

With peak soybean harvest season approaching next month, Koeman expects China will eventually make purchases, but the current situation puts pressure on U.S. farmers caught in the tariff dispute.

For Kastner, the decision to focus on local produce rather than commodity crops has proven fortunate.

"I really dodged a bullet I don't have that really high overhead," Kastner said.

Instead of worrying about international markets, Kastner can concentrate on his farming techniques and connecting with local customers. The most rewarding aspect of his work comes from community impact.

"The kids are really benefitting from what we do. We see some of the parents are starting to pick back up on eating healthy again," Kastner said.

