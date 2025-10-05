EATON RAPIDS, Mich — Airstream owners and enthusiasts gathered in downtown Eaton Rapids Saturday for the annual Urban Air event, featuring vintage trailers and a "Back to the Future" theme.



Airstream enthusiasts from across Michigan gathered in downtown Eaton Rapids for the Urban Air event.

This year's event featured a "Back to the Future" theme with participants dressing as characters from the movie.

Many attendees were inspired to purchase their own airstreams after visiting previous Urban Air events.

The streets of downtown Eaton Rapids were filled with vintage airstream trailers and enthusiastic owners Saturday as part of the annual Urban Air event.

WATCH: Airstream enthusiasts gather in Eaton Rapids for "Back to the Future" themed Urban Air event

Eaton Rapids closes weekend with "Back to the Future" Urban Air event finale

For some attendees like Mike and Diana Line from Vermontville, the event represents a full-circle moment in their airstream journey.

"We first started getting interested in airstreams when we came to this event maybe 10 years ago," Mike said.

The Lines are first-year airstream owners who returned to the very event that inspired their purchase.

"It has been really fun just sitting out here in the evenings and meeting new people with the same goals that we have," Diana said.

The streets were filled with neighbors sharing stories, many dogs, and even a cat named Dill who became an unexpected attraction.

"He loves people, he loves the attention, and he's getting a lot of attention here," Olga Briseno said.

Briseno and Ray Ramiro are from Diamonddale and returned to the community where their children graduated high school.

"We're seeing a lot of friends, old friends that we haven't seen," Olga said.

This year's Urban Air featured a "Back to the Future" theme, with many participants dressing as characters Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

"It's great to see the energy people are bringing out to it, the excitement to have it back," Isaiah Cole said.

"And the venue downtown Eaton Rapids is just wonderful," Douglas Hoy said.

The competition among airstream owners to decorate their trailers was fierce, with some returning champions raising the bar.

"We went all out 2 years prior, and won the decorating contest, so this is our third year. Our take away from our previous year is you gotta bring your A game," Gary Flint said.

Many participants embraced the theme enthusiastically, with some even handing out milkshakes to enhance their "Back to the Future" experience.

"Everyone has been so welcoming, and friendly and we're so glad be be back, and hope to be back next year," Dawn Bihary said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.