Eaton Rapids Civil War buff and historian loses his battle with cancer

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — An Eaton Rapids man known to be a champion of history leaves behind a legacy dating all the way to the Civil War.

Keith Graham Harrison grew up in Dowaogiac, Michigan, but after graduating from Michigan State University, found his forever home and purpose in the Island City of Eaton Rapids.

Harrison is credited with being one of the founders of what's now known as Michigan’s Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Hall and Museum.

Earlier this month, Harrison lost his battle with cancer.

"In the process of treating that and watching that, they discovered pancreatic cancer last year. When they went in to operate, they found there was nothing they could do," said Chris Allen.

Allen says Harrison was very passionate about educating the community on the Civil War and all of the veterans who served in the area.

He participated in reenactments and implemented programs to get kids involved.

"He was an older gentleman, but just as far as the artifact displays and the descriptions, the bill keeping and all the book work, he did all of that. Keith's heart was in the museum," said Allen.

Harrison had been president of the G.A.R Memorial Hall and Museum since it opened back in 2013.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook