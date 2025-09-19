EATON RAPIDS, Mich — Eaton Rapids United Methodist Church is helping local students dress their best for homecoming celebrations without the financial burden.



The church is giving away formal wear including dresses and suits to high school students.

All items are free thanks to donations from a closed store and community contributions.

The giveaway is open every Saturday in September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A maze of dresses leads to a room full of suits at Robbins United Methodist Church in Eaton Rapids, where volunteers are helping students find the perfect homecoming outfit at no cost.

WATCH: Eaton Rapids church helps students dress for success with free formal wear

Eaton Rapids church offers free formal wear for students during homecoming season

"It was a lot of work because they all had to be pressed and sorted out," Alma Weber said.

Weber, a volunteer at the church, spends her Saturdays helping students navigate through racks of formal wear. The effort, she believes, addresses an important need.

"There's a need in the community for young people to have the attire that matches everybody else's," Weber said.

The free clothing initiative came about thanks to donations from a store that closed down, along with contributions from community members. Some items still have price tags attached.

For Weber, the reward comes from seeing the students' reactions when they find something they love.

"You just have to see them glow and twirl and twirl around when they get the dress they like," Weber said.

The giveaway isn't limited to dresses. Students like Uzziyah are finding suits as well.

"I never had a suit before, well when I was little," Uzziyah said.

Breanna Thornton, who was looking through dresses for her daughter's homecoming, appreciates the community service.

"I just think that it's awesome what they're doing for the community," Thornton said.

The financial relief is significant for families, especially with rising costs of formal wear.

"It saves a lot of money, especially in this time and age, when everything is expensive," Thornton said.

Weber encourages any family with high school students to take advantage of the opportunity.

"All they have to do is just come in and we'll be glad to help them," Weber said.

The church welcomes walk-ins every Saturday in September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"It's an absolute blast, I just love it," Weber said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.