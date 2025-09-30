Eaton Rapids businesses prepare for Urban Air visitor surge this weekend

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — Airstream campers are set to line the streets in downtown Eaton Rapids for the Urban Air event, bringing excitement and business opportunities to local establishments.



Local businesses are extending hours and creating special offerings for the influx of visitors.

A section of Main Street will close Thursday morning to allow campers to find their spaces.

Mark's Place says the event provides a welcome boost heading into the slower winter months.

"We're ready to go, we're really excited," said Krysta McGee.

The excitement is building in downtown Eaton Rapids as businesses prepare to welcome visitors for the Urban Air event, which features Airstream campers lining the streets.

"To have all these new people come and try the food and experience, it's great. I love it for the Craft Company," said Adam Ray, Eaton Rapids Craft Company.

From morning coffee to burgers and beer, businesses throughout downtown are eager to kick off this weekend's event.

Mayor Pam Colestock explained that a section of Main Street will shut down around 9 in the morning on Thursday for a couple of hours to allow campers to find their spaces.

"I'm just really proud that we are able to bring so much fun downtown to the city for the community," Colestock said.

Mark and Krysta McGee at Mark's Place are making special preparations for the event.

"I'm working on a banana bread hot cocoa that will be ready for Urban Air," Krysta McGee said.

To meet the anticipated demand, Mark's Place has expanded its hours, welcoming visitors earlier for morning coffees.

"To have that boost in business, it's great, especially coming into what is going to be our slower months around Christmas time and stuff," Mark McGee said.

Down the street, Eaton Rapids Craft Company is also extending its hours for the event.

"We usually don't do lunch, but we are doing it this weekend for the Urban Air for people to enjoy the food and the atmosphere here," said Adam Ray, Eaton Rapids Craft Company.

The event creates an atmosphere for the whole community to enjoy.

"We're all just very proud of the event, and we're proud to have it here for Eaton Rapids," Mayor Colestock said.

