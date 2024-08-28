Eaton County's economy is strong but business still feels the sting of inflation

Eaton County's economy is showing positive gains but population decline remains an area of focus

Despite a strong economy in the county, one business is still feeling the sting of inflation

Video shows a business owner explaining the economy's impact on her shop while an economic development group explains the county's strengths & weaknesses

Former President Donald Trump is visiting Eaton County on Thursday to give a speech about the economy as local businesses continue to feel impacts from inflation.

Pam's Pantry has had a space in many people's pantries in Grand Ledge for the past 22 years. It's a business that owner Pam Redman started out of desperation.

"My husband was injured at work and we went two years without any income and we were losing everything," Redman said.

PHOTO: PAM REDMAN, OWNER OF PAM'S PANTRY IN GRAND LEDGE, STANDS NEXT TO A VARIETY OF SPICES INSIDE HER SHOP

Danny Valle

Redman's modest mix of four spices has now ballooned into 140 varieties of spices.

"Banana cream pie mixes with cream cheese and cool whip," Redman explained as she took a mix out of a basket.

The popularity of her spices allowed her to showcase her products around the country and earn ribbons from places like Atlanta, Georgia.

Redman opened her shop in 2017 on Bridge Street after years working out of her home. Redman's spices allow her to be a part of family dinners whether she knows it or not.

"I love doing this," Redman said. "We get to be a part of these special moments for other people."

Business has been slow recently as construction on the sidewalks led to less foot traffic and fewer sales.

"I'm seeing a downturn in some of the sales," Redman said. "A lot of the crafters are struggling. People don't seem to have the expendable money."

Those struggles come as Eaton County's economy sees slow growth, according to an analysis by the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, or LEAP.

The county saw a 1.2% increase in jobs, which is about 3% lower than the national average according to LEAP.

LEAP says 66% of people 16 and older are also working but adds that the population is dwindling.

The group says 709 people left the county since 2018 and estimates that more than 1,400 will leave by 2028.

It's an area that LEAP president and CEO Bob Trezise wants to focus on.

"That will directly result in less tax revenue for all the services... we love. Police [and] fire [departments], parks, roads," Trezise. "If you don't have people, small businesses don't have customers and government doesn't have tax revenue and schools don't have full classrooms.

Redman is confident business will pick up with kids going back to school and the holidays approaching.

Redman uses a mix of hope and positivity with a pinch of perseverance to keep going.

"When the going gets tough, tough gets going," Redman said. "We've had struggles our whole life and here we are. Tomorrow's a new day."

