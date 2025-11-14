Eaton County working to get funding for veteran services programs

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — When Eaton Rapids City Council member Deb Malewski saw a news story about struggling veteran Kraig Orr, she knew she had to act.



A Fox 47 News story about a struggling veteran caught the attention of neighbors in Eaton Rapids.

An Eaton County spokesperson says the county is working on obtaining grants to fund resources veterans services normally offers.

The end of the federal government shutdown, the spokeperson said, could open the door for more funding opportunities.

"Why do people help? Because it makes you feel good," Malewski said.

She posted the story about Orr on a community Facebook page, sparking an immediate response from neighbors wanting to help.

The community's reaction was swift and generous.

"People started getting excited. We can get him food we can do all this stuff," Malewski said.

The response helped get Orr back on his feet, but his situation highlights broader challenges facing veterans in the area.

When asked if there are enough resources in Eaton Rapids to help veterans, Malewski acknowledged the uncertainty.

"Well he's the first veteran that's stepped forward so I don't know how much need there is," she said.

County Services Face Staffing and Budget Challenges

Some help for Eaton County veterans has been scaled back due to budget constraints and staffing issues.

"At Eaton County specifically we are short staffed," said Logan Bailey, county spokesperson who spoke on behalf of Eaton County Veteran Services. The department currently has one staff member.

While commissioners decided not to cut the veteran services program entirely, tough financial times forced the elimination of resources like Meijer gift cards for groceries and dental coverage.

Bailey is hoping for funds to start flowing now that state and federal budget processes have concluded.

"Some of the things we administer, some of the funding we receive to do the services we offer mandated or not come from the state or come from the federal government," Bailey said. "Now that the state budget has passed there's a lot of boiler plate language we need to decipher there's a lot of departments we need to reach out to as we prepare to apply for funding."

Community Steps Up Despite Resource Gaps

Despite the challenges facing official veteran services, Malewski remains optimistic about community support.

"It's a shame what our veterans are going through," she said.

However, she's not worried about the lack of formal help because she's seen firsthand how the community responds.

"Our recent event Urban Air just donated Monday night a check for $3,001 to the [Greater] Lansing Food Bank," Malewski said.

She believes her neighbors in Eaton Rapids will continue to show up with help and understanding for those in need.

"Most people want help. Not everybody but most people want help," Malewski said. "That could be me."

