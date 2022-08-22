Eaton County Sheriff's Department asked some Eaton Rapids residents to shelter in place

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Department issued a shelter in place order Monday for residents on Katelin Drive near Durfee Road due to a "police situation."
The department asked that affected residents lock their windows and doors, not leave their homes and not allow pets to go outside.
At 2:45 p.m., the department said that the shelter in place is still in effect. At 4:45 p.m., the department again said the shelter in place is still in effect.
The department will post updates on the Eaton County 911 Facebook page.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
