Eaton County Sheriff gets go-ahead to hire cadets to fill in gaps in department

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's department now has another way to beef up its workforce on the heels of a decision made at the County Commission's last meeting of 2022.

The Commission voted at its last meeting of the year to give the Sheriff's department the budgetary authority to hire cadets as a way to fill up the pipleine of eligible hires.

Sheriff Reich spoke to Fox 47 News last year about some of the challenges he was facing because of staff shortages and upcoming retirements.

The cadet program will allow people looking to join the force a chance to learn on the job while earning money.

"Sheirff Reich now has a cadet program in which we granted the sheriff the bugetary authority where he can hire someone at a part-time wage of $17 an hour if they want to be a cadet and be hired by the Eaton County Sheriff's department," said former Eaton County Commission chair, Jeremy Whittum.

Sheriff Reich had previously asked the County Commission to approve a $10,000 retention and recrutiment bonus for his department because of staff shortages.

The Commission approved $5,000 bonuses for all non-elected employees over the next two years.

