Eaton County shelter wants to make sure all families in need can enjoy Halloween

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A local shelter is helping hundreds of people facing homelessness and domestic violence in Eaton County, but now, they need the public's help to make sure Halloween is fun for the families they serve.

The SIREN Shelter Eaton County has been around for 30 years helping to provide people with a service no other organization in the area does.

"We are the only family shelter in Eaton County meaning we try to keep the family together whereas the other shelters in our area separate based on male and

female," said Tracey Sosey of the SIREN Shelter Eaton County.

Last year alone the shelter housed 98 families who experienced domestic violence and helped almost 200 more with various services.

But when the nonprofit held a trunk or treat event last year, another need became apparent.

"We noticed people were coming through, but everybody didn't have Halloween costumes. It broke our hearts, and we thought we're doing the trunk or treat again this year, and we want to make sure everyone has a costume," said Sosey.

So Sosey and her team are looking to add Halloween costumes to the org's clothing closet so no one has to miss out on the full joy of Halloween.

Seems like a small thing, but other family advocates like Cheril Glasslee say it makes a big difference.

"So they can come in there and leave out with something to look nice in. I think it builds self esteem. It's really important for the kids to feel included," said Glasslee.

SIREN is asking for costume donations through Halloween for kids and parents.

Anyone who needs a costume or other services is welcome to contact the shelter, even if you don't live in Eaton County.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook