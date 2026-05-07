Eaton County secures over $400,000 in federal funding for security upgrades

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Eaton County officials announced they've secured $414,351 in federal funding to upgrade security systems at their courthouse and administrative building, addressing both physical vulnerabilities and cybersecurity threats.



Federal grant to fund new camera systems, vehicle barriers and emergency locks.

Cybersecurity evaluation included to protect sensitive county data.

Upgrades to the courthouse facility are expected to begin later this year.

WATCH: EATON COUNTY SECURES OVER $400K IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR SECURITY UPGRADES

The funding announcement came during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Eaton County facility in Charlotte, where officials outlined plans to modernize security infrastructure.

"Over the years, we've had such issues as cameras going out, not working properly, putting bollards in front of the building so no one can ram the building," Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich explained.

The security upgrades will include replacing three separate, outdated camera systems with one integrated platform, adding security tinting to public entrances, installing emergency lock systems, and erecting vehicle barriers along roads and parking areas.

County officials emphasized that the improvements address modern security challenges that extend beyond physical threats.

"You don't have a risk that's just local with physical threats. You have bad actors in foreign countries that are doing anything they can to sow discord against who they consider their enemies," said Eaton County Controller Ben Dawson.

The cybersecurity component will evaluate the county's digital safeguards to protect sensitive data, including information related to elections, deed transfers, and other critical county services.

The grant process began last spring when county officials submitted their funding request. After working through the federal budget cycle, the funding was approved and announced this week.

Officials highlighted the community impact of the security improvements, noting that residents accessing services like marriage licenses or court proceedings will benefit from enhanced safety measures.

"People don't have to be afraid of coming into a government agency to get some work done, marriage license, or whatever they need. They can feel safe here in this building," said Sheriff Reich.

Implementation of the security upgrades is expected to begin later this year, with the improvements designed to protect both county employees and residents who visit the facility for various government services.

The federal investment allows the county to make critical infrastructure improvements while preserving local resources for essential services, including sheriff's deputies who patrol county streets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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