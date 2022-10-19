Eaton County pantry says supplies are low and they need help

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — They say they are on a mission to help thousands of families in the area who are facing food insecurity, but now, an Eaton County pantry says they are running out of some of the vital supplies they need to continue their mission. They're asking for the public's help.

"Normally, this is all full. Unfortunately, that's one of the things we're lacking right now," said executive director, Amanda Thompson.

Thompson says supplies at the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Charlotte are dwindling because donations they get from the Greater Lansing Food Bank are lighter than normal.

She hopes the public will pitch in to fill the shelves, so they can continue helping people like Sonny, who relies on their services.

"It has helped out tremendously with the price of gas obviously being able to feed myself and use what little bit I have coming in," said Sonny.

Thompson knows first-hand how important agencies like Helping Hands are to people going through a rough patch.

"I was homeless and hungry and needed some food, so I came into Helping Hands at our old location," she said. "Not only did they feed my family, but they met that encouragement."

Despite being low on supplies, Helping Hands has plenty of love to give each person who walks through the doors looking for help.

"When people come through this door, they are not consumers, they are not customers, they are people with hearts," said Mary Ann Novetske

Aside from food, Helping Hands also distributes homeless kits, cleaning and personal care items.

If you'd like to donate or volunteer, we have a link here .

