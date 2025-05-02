Eaton County on track for $10 mil budget deficit as safety millage vote nears

A vote on a public safety millage in Eaton County is happening Tuesday as part of special elections across the state

Part of the reason for the county's financial situation was inflation and lack of action from previous boards, according to one commissioner

Video shows a county commissioner explaining how the county's finances got to this point

After a millage vote to increase property taxes failed in November, voters in Eaton County will vote on another millage, specifically for public safety.

Tuesday's special election will put a public safety millage on the ballot across Eaton County that hopes to generate funds to provide resources for the sheriff's and prosecutor's office.

If voters approve the proposal, neighbors will pay an additional $12 a month in taxes to keep services intact.

Jim Mott, chairman of the Eaton County Board of Commissioners, says changes will happen whether or not the millage passes. Passing the millage, Mott says, will soften the sting of cuts.

"We have over 400 employees and we're going to have to cut approximately 100 employees to get to where we need to be," Mott said. "We're still going to be tight."

If the millage fails, Mott says services like animal control and road patrol will be the first to be cut.

"It's very costly not to have road patrol, not to have the presence of law enforcement out there," Mott said.

The county is projected to bring in $46,568,665 in revenue and spend $51,474,234 for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. The county is projected to overspend by $4,905,569 with a remaining fund balance projected to be $666,794.

The projected budget deficit in each of the next four fiscal years according to the county are as follows: $6,040,093 (FY 2026-2027), $7,449,511 (FY 2027-2028), $8,708,346 (FY 2028-2029) and $10,246,990 (FY 2029-2030)

Mott says the issue stems from previous commissioners failing to keep up with infla and pay increases.

"I'm not blaming them but there should've been some action take just based on not being able to increase the general budget," Mott said.

Prosecutor Doug Lloyd says he'll have to prioritize certain cases should the millage not pass, because his office could face staffing issues.

Lloyd now hopes neighbors check 'yes' for safety on Tuesday's ballot

"If the overall vote is 'no' then I'll make the changes that I'll have to in order to effectively run my office," Lloyd said.

